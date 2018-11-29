Holiday events for the entire family

• Nov. 29 – Dec 1 – The A-O Christmas Market at the Bottling Plant Event Center

• Nov. 30 – Pictures with Santa at SunSouth at 4:30 p.m.

• Nov. 30 – Dec. 24 -City of Valley’s Christmas Merry Go Round

• Dec. 1 – 31 – Christmas in Camelot

• Dec. 1 – Jan. 6 – The Christmas light show at National Village in Opelika nightly from 5 -10 p.m.

• Dec. 1 – Polar Express – Children ages 12 and under can hop aboard the Polar Express Dec. 1 at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. Event times are 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/polar-express/. Tickets are only available online.

• Dec. 1 – Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity’s Cookie Walk starts at 8 a.m.

• Dec. 1 – Opelika Christmas Parade at 10 a.m.

• Dec. 1 – The Beulah Community will hold a Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. across the road from The Bridge Church in Beulah.

• Dec. 2 – Christmas Contata at Trinity UMC at 10 a.m.

• Dec. 2 – A Story Of Christmas Musical at Lakeview Baptist at 6 p.m.

• Dec. 4 – Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Smiths Station Government Center at 6 p.m.

• Dec. 4 – OHS/OMS Christmas Choral Concerts at Opelika Center for Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m.

• Dec. 4 Civic Chorale Christmas Concert at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Auburn at 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 5 – 9 – Victorian Front Porch Driving Tours from 5 – 10 p.m.

• Dec. 6 – The annual “Valley-Wide Christmas Parade” will be held Dec. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. E.S.T. Starting in West Point, the parade route will run through Lanett before ending in Valley. For more information, visit www.toureastalabama.com.

• Dec. 6 – Craft at Opelika Library at 6-7 p.m.

• Dec. 6 – Victorian Front Porch Bike Tour at 6 p.m.

• Dec. 7 – Christmas in a Railroad Town from 6-9 p.m.

• Dec. 7-8 – The Nutcracker presented by Variations Dance Studio at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m.

• Dec. 8 – Jingle Jog 5k and Santa Stroll Fun Run starts at 7 a.m.

• Dec. 8 – Ho! Ho! Ho! Hike at the Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve at 10 a.m.

• Dec. 8 – Live Nativity And Petting Zoo at Good Ole Boys Restaurant at 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 8 – 9. -Auburn Christmas Tour of Homes

• Dec. 8 – 9 – Handel’s Messiah at First Baptist Church Opelika at 5 p.m.

• Dec. 8 – Seamless Mom’s Social from 5-7 p.m.

• Dec. 8 – Back In Time – A Tradition Filled Historical Holiday Celebration at Pioneer Park

• Dec 8. Victorian Front Porch Walking Tour from 6 – 9:30 p.m.

• Dec. 8 – Holiday Movie at the Plex from 6 – 8 p.m.

• Dec. 9 – Auburn United Methodist Church – 18th Annual Christmas Festival at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• Dec. 9 – Auburn Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

• Dec. 9 – 31 – AU Gingerbread Unveiling at 2 p.m.

• Dec. 11 – OHS/OMS Christmas Band Concerts at Opelika Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

• Dec. 13-15 – Reindeer Express – $1 train rides from 5 – 8 p.m.

• Dec. 13 – Jersey Boys Musical at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 14 – Collinwood Lummaries from 5-8 p.m.

• Dec. 15 – Wreath Laying Ceremony at Ft. Mitchell

• Dec. 15 – Santa on the Corner in dowtown Auburn at noon.

• Dec. 15-16 – East Ala. Community Ballet presents The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Telfair Peet Theatre

• Dec. 15 -One Accord a nonprofit organization will be hosting their 7th annual community Christmas party at Covington recreation center at 1 p.m.

• Dec. 15 – Ashley Homestore in Tiger Town will host “This is Home with Santa” Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m. Santa Claus will be on hand for free photos by Gifted Hand Photography and families can enjoy refreshments of hot cocoa, coffee and cookies. For more information, call 334-364-0440. The store is located at 2401 Interstate Drive.

• Dec. 16 – Santa on the Corner in dowtown Auburn at 11 a.m.

• Dec. 16 and 23 – Polar Express Dinner Event at Niffer’s on the Tracks from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Each guest bring a gift to assist in the Lee County Toy Drive.

• Dec. 16 – Voctave @ Auburn United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.

• Dec. 21 – FaLaLa Festival of the Lewis Cooper Memorial Library in Opelika from 10-noon.

• Dec. 21-22 – Martha’s Trouble Christmas at the Sound Wall at 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 22 – Bee With a Purpose Foundation Holiday Masquerade Gala at Clarion Inn & Suites in Auburn at 7 p.m.