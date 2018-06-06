HealthPlus Fitness Center to host ‘Fit to Fight 1-mile Celebration Walk’ June 9

By Savannah Vicker

For the Opelika

Observer

HealthPlus Fitness Center in Auburn will sponsor the “Fit to Fight 1-Mile Celebration Walk” June 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the walk will be used to benefit the Oncology Wellness Program at the center, which is a combination of services provided by the East Alabama Medical Center. The program offers a complimentary membership to HealthPlus for current cancer center patients before, during and after treatment.

Patients receive an orientation by a certified cancer exercise specialist, a personalized exercise based on their individual needs and personal goals and orientation to the facility. The program also provides courtesy massage therapy, nutritional counseling and stress management.

Other free activities will occur throughout the day, including fitness classes from 8:10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., skin cancer screenings from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m, a silent auction, an open house of HealthPlus, chair massages, representatives from the center and EAMC and more.

Registration for the walk costs $20 and can be done in-person at HealthPlus, located at 1171 Gatewood Drive, or online at www.healthplusfitness.com. Pre-registration will be held June 9 from 8:30 – 9 a.m.

For more information and ticketing options, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/FittoFight.