Gray wins District 83

By Morgan Bryce
Editor
These results are Lee County results and have not been certified as of press time. Absentee and provisional ballots were not included in these results.
Jeremy Gray, Richard LaGrand, Randy Price, Tom Whatley and Debbie Wood emerged victorious in their respective races during last night’s general midterm elections.
Gray, an Opelika native and Democratic nominee in House District 83, received enough votes to defeat Republican challenger Michael J. Holden II by a 58.7 – 40.9 percentage-point margin.
“I know that God has bigger plans for my life and me coming back to alabama, starting a business, starting a nonprofit, now being your state representative means so much more to me than being famous (as a football player),” Gray said.
After defeating Bishop A.L. Dowdell in the July 17 Lee County runoff elections, LaGrand soundly defeated incumbent John Andrew Harris in the Lee County Commission District 5 race with a 81.4 – 18.6 percentage-point margin. Harris staged a write-in campaign in an effort to retain his county commission seat.
Following the closest election victory in Alabama in this year’s election cycle during a runoff campaign against Todd Rauch, Republican Debbie Wood dominated Democrat Brian McGee in the Alabama House District 38 race. She received 73.4 percent of the vote to McGee’s 26.4 percent.
Price cruised to an easy victory in the Alabama Senate District 13 race over Democratic opponent Darrell Turner. He carried 70.3 percent of the vote to Turner’s 29.6 percent.
Results from other statewide elections and races in other counties can be found through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, sos.alabama.gov.
Following are results in Lee County for other races:
Governor – Kay Ivey (R) 59.4 percent
Walt Maddox (D) 40.5 percent
Lieutenant Governor – Will Ainsworth (R) 59.5 percent
Will Boyd (D) 40.5 percent
Attorney General – Steve Marshall (R) 58.3 percent
Joseph Siegelman (D) 41.5 percent
U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District – Mike Rogers (R) 57.3 percent Mallory Hagan (D) 42.5 percent
State Senate District 27 – Tom Whatley (R) 52.7 percent Nancy Bendinger (D) 47.1 percent
State Representative District No. 79 – Joe Lovvorn (R) 58.1 percent
Mary Wynne Kling (D) 41.8 percent
State Representative District No. 80 – Chris Blackshear (R) 71.6 percent Christopher F. “Apostle” Davis (D) 28.3 percent
State Representative District No. 82 – Pebblin Warren (D) 95.4 percent
Write-in 4.6 percent
State Board of Education, District No. 2 – Tracie West (R) 59.9 percent Adam Jortner (D) 40 percent
Lee County Commission District 2 – Johnny Lawrence (R) 97.3 percent
Write-in 2.7 percent
Lee County Commission District 4 – Bill Ham (R) 98 percent
Write-in 2 percent
District Court Judge Lee County Place No. 2 – Russell Bush (R) 97 percent
Write-in 3 percent
Circuit Clerk Lee County – Mary B. Roberson (R) 97 percent
Write-in 3 percent
Lee County Judge of Probate – Bill English (R) 96.6 percent
Write-in 3.4 percent
Lee County Sheriff – Jay Jones (R) 97.3 percent
Write-in 2.7 percent
Lee County Coroner – Bill Harris (R) 95.3 percent
Write-in 4.7 percent
Lee County Board of Education District No. 4 – Roger Keel (R) 98.9 percent
Write-in 1.1 percent
Lee County Board of Education District No. 5 – Ralph E. Henderson Jr. – 97.6 percent
Write-in 2.4 percent
Lee County Board of Education District No. 6 – Larry Patterson (D) 52 percent
Charles R. Jenkins (R) 47.7 percent
Write-in .3 percent
Lee County Board of Education District No. 7 – Brian Roberson (R) 57.9 percent
Napoleon Stringer (D) 42.1 percent.
At press time, it appears that the four constitutional amendments will be passed.