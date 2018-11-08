Gray wins District 83

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

These results are Lee County results and have not been certified as of press time. Absentee and provisional ballots were not included in these results.

Jeremy Gray, Richard LaGrand, Randy Price, Tom Whatley and Debbie Wood emerged victorious in their respective races during last night’s general midterm elections.

Gray, an Opelika native and Democratic nominee in House District 83, received enough votes to defeat Republican challenger Michael J. Holden II by a 58.7 – 40.9 percentage-point margin.

“I know that God has bigger plans for my life and me coming back to alabama, starting a business, starting a nonprofit, now being your state representative means so much more to me than being famous (as a football player),” Gray said.

After defeating Bishop A.L. Dowdell in the July 17 Lee County runoff elections, LaGrand soundly defeated incumbent John Andrew Harris in the Lee County Commission District 5 race with a 81.4 – 18.6 percentage-point margin. Harris staged a write-in campaign in an effort to retain his county commission seat.

Following the closest election victory in Alabama in this year’s election cycle during a runoff campaign against Todd Rauch, Republican Debbie Wood dominated Democrat Brian McGee in the Alabama House District 38 race. She received 73.4 percent of the vote to McGee’s 26.4 percent.

Price cruised to an easy victory in the Alabama Senate District 13 race over Democratic opponent Darrell Turner. He carried 70.3 percent of the vote to Turner’s 29.6 percent.

Results from other statewide elections and races in other counties can be found through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, sos.alabama.gov.

Following are results in Lee County for other races:

Governor – Kay Ivey (R) 59.4 percent

Walt Maddox (D) 40.5 percent

Lieutenant Governor – Will Ainsworth (R) 59.5 percent

Will Boyd (D) 40.5 percent

Attorney General – Steve Marshall (R) 58.3 percent

Joseph Siegelman (D) 41.5 percent

U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District – Mike Rogers (R) 57.3 percent Mallory Hagan (D) 42.5 percent

State Senate District 27 – Tom Whatley (R) 52.7 percent Nancy Bendinger (D) 47.1 percent

State Representative District No. 79 – Joe Lovvorn (R) 58.1 percent

Mary Wynne Kling (D) 41.8 percent

State Representative District No. 80 – Chris Blackshear (R) 71.6 percent Christopher F. “Apostle” Davis (D) 28.3 percent

State Representative District No. 82 – Pebblin Warren (D) 95.4 percent

Write-in 4.6 percent

State Board of Education, District No. 2 – Tracie West (R) 59.9 percent Adam Jortner (D) 40 percent

Lee County Commission District 2 – Johnny Lawrence (R) 97.3 percent

Write-in 2.7 percent

Lee County Commission District 4 – Bill Ham (R) 98 percent

Write-in 2 percent

District Court Judge Lee County Place No. 2 – Russell Bush (R) 97 percent

Write-in 3 percent

Circuit Clerk Lee County – Mary B. Roberson (R) 97 percent

Write-in 3 percent

Lee County Judge of Probate – Bill English (R) 96.6 percent

Write-in 3.4 percent

Lee County Sheriff – Jay Jones (R) 97.3 percent

Write-in 2.7 percent

Lee County Coroner – Bill Harris (R) 95.3 percent

Write-in 4.7 percent

Lee County Board of Education District No. 4 – Roger Keel (R) 98.9 percent

Write-in 1.1 percent

Lee County Board of Education District No. 5 – Ralph E. Henderson Jr. – 97.6 percent

Write-in 2.4 percent

Lee County Board of Education District No. 6 – Larry Patterson (D) 52 percent

Charles R. Jenkins (R) 47.7 percent

Write-in .3 percent

Lee County Board of Education District No. 7 – Brian Roberson (R) 57.9 percent

Napoleon Stringer (D) 42.1 percent.

At press time, it appears that the four constitutional amendments will be passed.