‘Family Games and 5K’ slated for June 16

By Morgan Murphy

For the Opelika Observer

Dad’s League and I Run Opelika are teaming up to hold the first-ever “Family Games and 5K” June 16 from 8 a.m. – noon at Opelika High School.

Both Dad’s League and I Run Opelika are local nonprofit organizations that are pro-family and incorporate community togetherness in their programs.

Beginning at 8 a.m., families will be able to team up and participate in the 5K together or as a tag team, and then spend time participating in NBA All-Star themed challenges and activities until noon.

“This is a fun, free event where not only families can learn about Dad’s League and I Run Opelika, but they can also learn about many of the other organizations we have in our community,” said Dad’s League Director Antione Harvis.

I Run Opelika President Andre Marcus said he feels that this event is important for the community because “it helps bring families together in a fun-filled way.”

Marcus said there will also be free food and music during this event, as well as resource organizations on-site to provide information to the public.

Participants can register at www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Opelika/IRunOpelikaDadsLeague5kandFamilyGames. Those that register by May 31 are entered for a chance to win different weekly prizes in the days leading up to the event.

For more information, call 334-749-8400.