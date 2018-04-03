Dancing Stars of East Alabama event to be held April 14, tickets on sale now

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Benefiting the health and education of Lee County children is the goal of the 8th annual “Dancing Stars of East Alabama Fundraising Event” April 14 at the Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika.

Proceeds raised from the fun-filled night will be given to the Junior League of Lee County, who have initiatives that “impact children’s lives in Lee County through improvement to programs which enhance or provide access to health, wellness, education and nutrition.”

The night kicks off with a dance competition, which will feature local celebrities and some of the area’s best dancers vying to become the next “dancing star.”

Event promoter Jen Slocumb said that there will be a new wrinkle to this year’s event.

“Doing the lip-sync battle brings excitement and (I believe) a fresh perspective to the fundraising portion of things by doing something fun and a little different,” Slocumb said.

An after-party will follow the announcement of the two competition winners.

Slocumb added that this will be the last year for the dancing portion, as organizers plan to make lip-sync battles the main focus of the event in the future.

“The point we are trying to get across with the finale event is that this will be the last year they do the dancing stars part of the event, so we are encouraging past dancing stars to come out and be there for the last event. In eight years there have been a lot of great local celebrities that have danced in the past, so the finale part is a celebration of the last eight years of the great fundraising that has happened through this event,” Slocumb said.

General admission tickets are $125 per person, and there are tables available for groups.

For more information on ticketing options, email Courtney Thompson at DSOEAinfo@gmail.com. To view a full list of dance contestants, visit www.dsoea.com. The BPEC is located at 614 N. Railroad Ave.