CyberZone ranked one of the best party places

Opelika entertainment center CyberZone was recently named as one of the top-10 places in Alabama to hold a child’s birthday in Alabama.

In a press release last Thursday,

bestthingsal.com ranked CyberZone fifth overall.

It’s never been easier to book a child’s birthday party—CyberZone Entertainment Center has an online booking system that lets one check availability and reserve a spot in as little as a few clicks. They have a massive indoor arcade, laser tag, and bounce zone that will keep the party guests entertained for hours, according to the press release.

Parties also include a private party room, pizza, drinks, a party host, plus all the setup and cleanup is also included in the reservations.

CyberZone, owned by Simon and Elaine Bak, opened in Opelika in 2013. The business has received national recognition for its cutting edge laser-tag facility and selection of arcade games available.

For more information, visit www.cyberzone334.com or call (334) 737-5000.