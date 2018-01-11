Covington Rec Center’s ‘Mother-Son Blue Jean Ball’ to be held Feb. 16-17

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The Covington Recreation Center will hold its second-annual ‘Mother-Son Blue Jean Ball’ Feb. 16 and 17, beginning at 6 p.m.

The laid-back event will feature an evening full of fun, food, dancing and togetherness, according to Covington Center Supervisor Patrice Lipscomb.

“It gives them a time to bond,” Lipscomb said. “It’s also an opportunity to learn more about each other … so, in a different environment like this, it’s a way for you to get to learn more about them and see a side of them you may not have seen before.”

Lipscomb added that a photographer will be present offering special picture packages for guests.

Tickets are limited, and cost $25 per couple, and $5 for each additional son, and an extra 10 percent for non-Opelika residents. They can be picked up between 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Covington Recreation Center, which is located at 213 Carver Ave.

For more information, call (334) 705-5550.