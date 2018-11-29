Councilwoman Patsy Jones organizes meeting to assist uninsured Opelikans

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelikans without health insurance can receive free help to apply for affordable healthcare Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Ferguson Chapel CME Church.

Organized by Ward 1 Councilwoman Patsy Jones, the event will feature representatives Montomery’s Wellness Coalition, a group dedicated to “connecting the underinsured with medical services and teaches health and wellness.”

“It’s a service that I try to provide for our citizens, especially for African-American families or individuals … we find people in our community without health insurance and by doing this, we can help them avoid that,” Jones said.

To make the process as smooth as possible, representatives will need individuals to provide certain information to go along with their application, including:

social security numbers

immigrant documentation

most recent tax income information

information about your employer

check stubs, wages and tips

net income if self-employed

social security payments

alimony, retirement or pension income

investment income (including dividends or interest)

rental income

other taxable income

current healthcare information

similar information regarding other individuals in one’s household.

For more information, call the Wellness Coalition at 334-293-6502 or 800-309-4941 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The chapel is located at 310 S. 4th St.

The federal open enrollment deadline for healthcare is Dec. 15.