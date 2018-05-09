‘Cook Out’ opens new location in Tiger Town

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

One of America’s fastest growing restaurant chains has come to Opelika.

“Cook Out,” based out of Greensboro, North Carolina, opened the doors of its new Tiger Town location last Tuesday.

Known for its fresh-not-frozen charbroiled burgers and 40-flavor-plus selection of milkshakes, Store Manager Will Reynolds said he believes Cook Out will become one of Opelika’s culinary destinations.

“I think what really sets us apart is our value. We cook our burgers like you would at home – it’s a real chargrill, and we use grade-A meat that’s delivered seven days a week from North Carolina,” Reynolds said. “We take expensive measures to ensure higher quality. We turn around, and cook those quality ingredients properly, just like you would at home. Then, we sell them with our regular meal for $4.99, and it’s a value. For a family of four, you can eat for 20 bucks, which is unheard of nowadays.”

In addition to burgers, fries and shakes, the menu offers other Southern fare, including hush puppies, barbecue chicken sandwiches and more.

Reynolds said his location is actively seeking new employees. With more than seven years of experience working for Cook Out, he added that benefits of working for them include unlimited, performance-based overtime and opportunities for rapid advancement.

“All of our hiring is done in-store with on paper applications. Currently, we’re doing interviews more or less on the spot,” Reynolds said. “We’re a performance-driven company, and we prefer to promote from within a lot. It can be a very lucrative profession, and not typical fast food pay. There’s no glass ceiling here.”

Cook Out’s hours are 10:30 a.m. – 3:10 Sunday – Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. – 4:10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The store is located at 2168 Interstate Drive next to Steak ‘N Shake.