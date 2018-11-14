City of Smiths Station seeking applications for memorial sidewalk

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Applications are available for the City of Smiths Station’s Memorial Sidewalk in front of the soon-to-be-opened Jones Store Museum.

The sidewalk is a way for the city to honor the men and women who have contributed to the betterment and growth of their community.

Each brick is 4 x 8 in size and costs $50. There is a maximum of 18 characters per line, including punctuation and spaces.

Forms are available at the Smiths Station Government Center, which is located at 2336 Lee Road 430. For more information, call 334-297-8771.