City of Smiths Station holds groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for new Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The City of Smiths Station held a groundbreaking ceremony last Thursday to commemorate the construction of a new Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores which is slated to open in September 2019.

Attended by an abundance of local dignitaries and media outlets, the ceremony featured an invocation by Smiths Station First Baptist Church Pastor David Kees, presentation of colors by members of Smiths Station High School’s ROTC program and speeches from Mayor Bubba Copeland and Love’s Real Estate Project Manager William Gleason.

Located at the corner of Lee Road 248 and U.S. Highway 280/431, the store’s opening will help create 50 new jobs and provide a significant boost to the city’s economy according to Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.

“Our city is growing … we’re part of the second fastest growing county in Alabama and this is just part of that. We have (more than) 200 houses being built in Smiths Station, and this is just the beginning of our path to an overall economic boom here in the city,” Copeland said. “A great thing about Smiths Station is that here, everyone sticks together. Everybody is for each other and that’s obvious by the attendance and support here at today’s event.”

Gleason added that construction is planned to begin in early January with an expected 6-7 month timeline until its completion.

“There’s a lot of tractor trailer traffic that goes up and down this highway every day. Here, we’re going to have 50 parking spots, so truckers will be able to fuel, weigh, rest, eat and fulfill the amount of time they’re required to break and stay off the highway,” Gleason said.

Additional information provided during a Aug. 28 meeting indicated that the development is projected to produce more than $3 million in taxable sales and house locations of Chester’s Chicken and Godfather Pizza.

For more information or updates on its construction, visit www.loves.com or the City of Smiths Station’s website www.smithstational.gov and its social media pages.