City announces Williamson Road power pole construction

Special to the Opelika Observer

PowerSecure, on behalf of Alabama Power, will begin construction Jan. 8 – Feb. 9. They will be installing poles on a line segment on Williamson Avenue. This will be between South Long Street and Poplar Street. One lane will remain open for traffic. Single-lane closure will be Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Should both lanes need to be closed, this will occur on weekends when traffic is not as heavy. For more information, call the City of Opelika’s Public Works office at (334) 705-5400.