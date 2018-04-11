CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL
FAMILY COURT DIVISION: JUVENILE
IN THE MATTER OF: C.L.G. A minor child
JU-2016-483.02
NOTICE TO: The Unknown father of C.L.G. born 08/29/2008 to M.E.G. at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan, GA. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 10/27/2016. The unknown father must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of publication of this notice, or a final judgment may be rendered in Juvenile Case Number JU-2016-483.02 in the Family Court of Lee County, AL terminating all parental rights to the minor child.
Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK
Lee County Justice Center
2311 Gateway Dr.
Opelika, AL 36801
Hon. Margaret A. Mayfield
Attorney for Lee County DHR
P.O. Box 809
Opelika, AL 36803
(334) 745-0333
Legal Run 4/11, 4/18, 4/25 & 5/2/2018
CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL FAMILY COURT DIVISION: JUVENILE IN THE MATTER OF: C.L.G. A minor child
CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL