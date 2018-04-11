CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

FAMILY COURT DIVISION: JUVENILE

IN THE MATTER OF: C.L.G. A minor child

JU-2016-483.02

NOTICE TO: The Unknown father of C.L.G. born 08/29/2008 to M.E.G. at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan, GA. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 10/27/2016. The unknown father must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of publication of this notice, or a final judgment may be rendered in Juvenile Case Number JU-2016-483.02 in the Family Court of Lee County, AL terminating all parental rights to the minor child.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Lee County Justice Center

2311 Gateway Dr.

Opelika, AL 36801

Hon. Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

P.O. Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 4/11, 4/18, 4/25 & 5/2/2018