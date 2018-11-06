Camellia Show to be held Nov. 10 at Pioneer Park

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Auburn-Opelika Men’s Camellia Club will hold its first fall “Camellia Show” in 18 years at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka Nov. 10.

The show is to honor the Bicentennial of the State of Alabama and the camellia as its official state flower. Camellia japonica normally bloom during the late fall through early spring but club members have been treating their camellias since late summer in order to get earlier, larger and more colorful blooms than normal.

Members will be available to talk about camellia culture and they will have some special varieties for sale that are not available anywhere else. You can also visit the Heirloom Camellia Garden to see some of these magnificent blooms first hand.

All other Second Saturday venues at Pioneer Park will be open and free to the public. Pioneer Park is the home of the Lee County Historical Society and is located in Loachapoka, about five miles west of Auburn on Alabama Highway 14.