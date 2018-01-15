Bottling Plant Event Center to host The Lazybirds Jan. 20

Special to the Opelika Observer

Downtown Opelika’s Bottling Plant Event Center will host a benefit concert by The Lazybirds Jan. 20.

An American roots band from the mountains of North Carolina, the band has toured extensively around the Southeast, and performed with the likes of well-known groups including The Old Crow Medicine Show, Doc Watson, The Avett Brothers, Merle Sander and Vassar Clemens.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to support St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church’s effort to rebuild a severely damaged church in the Virgin Islands.

General admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (334) 705-5466 or visit www.bottlingplanteventcenter.com. The venue is located at 614 N. Railroad Ave.