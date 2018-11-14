Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama warns against nationwide robocall scam

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is warning their customers and Alabamians about a nationwide robocall scam. These calls falsely claim to be made by “Blue Cross Blue Shield.” They appear to be made for the purpose of marketing insurance products by using the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brands and coincide with enrollment periods for Medicare and the Federal Employee Program.

The robocallers’ identity is masked by “spoofing” technology making it extremely difficult to identify the source and take action to stop the calls. Additionally, this technology allows for the same calls to appear to come from different phone numbers, which prevents consumers from effectively blocking them.

These robocalls are not originating from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and we are taking every step available to minimize public confusion. We encourage consumers to be vigilant, protect their personal information, and guard against providing personal information during calls that claim to be from Blue Cross.

