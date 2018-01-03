Black Tie Legacy Gala set for Jan. 27

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The J.W. Darden Foundation’s sixth-annual Black Tie Legacy Gala will be held Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn-Opelika Marriott at Grand National.

Named after Opelika’s first black physician Dr. J.W. Darden, events like the gala are ways of continuing his legacy, according to event planner Jeanette Peters.

This year’s event honoree is Auburn-based cardiologist Dr. Michael B. Williams, who has been practicing medicine for nearly 33 years. Peters said the recognition is given to a medical professional who dedicates time or service to underprivileged individuals within their community.

During the event, the foundation will also award scholarships to future health care providers enrolled in a post-graduate program and hold a silent auction.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person.

Sponsorships cost $3,000 for gold-level status, $2,000 for silver-level status and $1,000 for bronze-level status.

Proceeds from the event will be used for the foundation’s scholarship fund, projects and its J.W. Darden Wellness Center, a health care resource for those in need.

Attire for the event is formal. The deadline for event registration is Jan. 11.

For more information, call Peggy Hansen at (334) 663-1833 or Peters at (334) 745-6578 and by email at jeanettepeters@bellsouth.net.