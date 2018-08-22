Big love for ‘BigHouse Foundation’

Robert Noles/Opelika Observer

Opelika-based nonprofit receives $10k donation during Cornerstone Chiropractic’s annual ‘Back 2 School Bash’ held in Auburn

By Michelle Key
Editor

The rain may have cut the festivities short when a summer thunderstorm rolled in around 6 p.m. Friday night, but it did not dampen the spirit of the event.
The 8th Annual Back 2 School Bash hosted by Cornerstone Family Chiropractic drew a crowd of more than 2000 people.
At the end of the event, a check for $10,594.67 was presented to Blake and Micah Melnick, founders of the BigHouse Foundation.
More than 60 businesses helped to sponsor the event, making this year’s version the biggest in its history.

