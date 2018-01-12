‘Benefit Day for Angels of Alabama’ slated for Jan. 17

Special to the Opelika Observer

Downtown Opelika’s John Emerald Distilling Company will host a ‘Benefit Day for the Angels of Alabama’ Jan. 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

An Opelika-based non-profit, The Angels of Alabama “exists exists to give disabled individuals access to places that they may not have been able to go before,” according to founder Tyler Thompson.

Downtown restaurants including Zazu Gastropub, Niffer’s at the Tracks, Jefferson’s Opelika, Irish Bred Pub Opelika, AL, Ma Fia’s Ristorante, The Breezeway, La Cantina and Café 123 will donate a portion their sales to the cause.

After dinner, visitors and patrons are encouraged to stop by the distillery for a silent auction and night of live music, featuring Dallas Dorsey, Brett McDaniel, Brittany Avery, Daniel Bowden, Alex Wilkerson and B.B. Palmer. Butcher Paper BBQ will have their mobile food truck set up in The Railyard during the concert.

The event is free and open to the public, and all proceeds from the auction will go to the organization. Donations will also be accepted. For more information on the event, like and follow The Angels of Alabama Facebook page. John Emerald is located at 706 N. Railroad Ave.