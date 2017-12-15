AvanTech comes to East Alabama

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Through an online subscription service called AvanTech, the Miami-based company Sentury Tire USA is looking to provide drivers in East Alabama with a cheaper, smarter way to take care of their tires.

For a monthly subscription fee starting at $17.95, dependent on type of tire needed, AvanTech will provide customers with four new tires, installation, road-hazard coverage, tire inspections, and service for as long as the customer is enrolled in the program.

Following the company’s recent announcement of the construction of a $530-million tire-manufacturing facility in LaGrange, AvanTech Customer Service Manager Frank Kim said they chose to partner with University Tire and Auto in Auburn to both promote their brand and ground-breaking idea.

“The people that are most receptive to this new way of buying and caring for cars are millenials. They’re already used to watching their favorite T.V. shows, getting around town, through some type of subscription service,” Kim said. “So for a group, like Auburn University students, it makes sense and it’s more bang for their buck. And it will provide a peace of mind for the parents, because they’ll never get a call in middle of the night saying, ‘mom I’m stranded on the side of the road, or mom, I’ll need $500 for a new set of tires this year.”

Sentury Tire USA CEO Rami Helminen added that the service will not only benefit their customers, but everyone else they encounter on the road.

“One thing that I want to stress is that safety is important always. Not just the driver of the car, but every other driver on the road,” Helminen said. “The best way to protect you and others on the road is that you have sufficient tread on your tires … so with our service, you won’t have to worry about your tires anymore.”

For more information about the program, visit www.AvanTech.tires or call (888) 847-3171. University Tire and Auto is located at 982 Opelika Road.