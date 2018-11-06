Auburn University, University of Alabama join forces to save lives through blood donation

Special to the

Auburn University and the University of Alabama are on a lifesaving mission with the American Red Cross and need help from residents and students in their respective communities to collect the most pints of blood for hospital patients in need and win bragging rights.

Auburn University will hold blood drives Nov. 13-15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Student Center and The University of Alabama will hold blood drives Nov. 13-15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Ferguson Center.

American Red Cross research shows that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Blood is needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

“We are excited to be able to use the football rivalry between Auburn University and The University of Alabama to benefit these blood drives,” said Robert Powers, service programs advisor for the Office of Student Involvement at Auburn University. “Through this friendly competition we will be able to help save lives and that is the ultimate goal.”

Presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last, pizza and chance to win great prizes.

“This friendly competition is a great way for students, facility, staff and fans to show school pride and help ensure a stable blood supply,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager of the Red Cross Alabama and Central Gulf Coast Blood Services Region.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood types are urged to make a Power Red donation. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

How to donate blood

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) sponsor code for Alabama blood drives: beatauburn; sponsor code for Auburn blood drives: beatbama. Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit @RedCross on Twitter.