Auburn-Opelika Mothers of Preschoolers’ group to host meeting at Trinity United Methodist Jan. 17

By Beth Pinyerd

For the Opelika

Observer

The next meeting of the Auburn-Opelika chapter of the Mothers of Preschoolers will be held Jan. 17 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Opelika’s Trinity United Methodist Church.

The theme for the next meeting is “MEETup Depression and Anxiety Awareness.” Odona Whiddon will be the keynote speaker, speaking on how mothers can be used as tools to be self-aware and being a help to those that may be struggling. Breakfast and coffee will be served.

Founded in 1973, MOPS International is a Christian organization focused on women and mothers. They help meet the needs of every mom of a child from conception through kindergarten with local groups of mothers.

The local group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at TUMC. There are scheduled activities throughout the year that range from playdates to mothers’ nights out.

The next big event for the group will be their “Valentine Expo” featuring vendors, bake sale, lunch items as well as an appearance from beloved Auburn University mascot Aubie from Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in TUMC’s Fellowship Hall.

For more information or to sign up for childcare, contact the “Auburn/Opelika MOPS” Facebook page or call 706-244-5620. The church is located at 800 2nd Ave.