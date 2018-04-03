April is Autism Awareness Month

By Michelle Key and

Morgan Murphy

The 11th annual World Autism Awareness Day was held April 2. This day was founded by the United Nations in order to shine a light on the global health crisis that is autism and to urge action from those around the globe to combat judgment, abuse and isolation those with this disorder face. This day of awareness is also meant to prompt people to realize the importance of early diagnosis and early intervention.

The city of Opelika colored the courthouse square fountain blue in honor of the day. More than 100 members of the local autism community, their families and the Opelika High School football team met in front of the fountain in Courthouse Square for the 7th annual Autism Society of Alabama Lee County chapter event, “Going Blue for Autism,” presented by organizer Luanne Helms.

Helms started the event in 2012 in an effort to bring the community together with those living with autism.

Councilwoman Patsy Jones, presented Helms with a proclammation from the City of Opelika in honor of the day.