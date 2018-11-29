Alabama State Sen. Tom Whatley to headline 2018 wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 15

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Alabama State Sen. and Lt. Col. Tom Whatley will be the guest of honor and speaker for the 2018 “Wreaths Across America” ceremony Dec. 15 at noon EST at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Whatley currently serves at the Alabama National Guard Element, Joint Force Headquarters Alabama, and is a sitting State senator for the 27th district.

Wreaths Across America is an annual wreath-laying event held at every national cemetery across the United States and abroad during the holiday season. Its mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our youth the value of freedom. Held each December, the event ensures that citizens remember all those who gave their lives in support of freedom. It also serves as a time to honor those who have served and are currently serving this great nation.

In addition to guest speakers, the Wreaths Across America ceremony will highlight ceremonial wreaths being placed for each of the armed services and prisoners of war and missing in action. Upon conclusion of the ceremony, thousands of live wreaths will be placed on the headstones of the heroes laid to rest there.

Wreaths placed at this event are not free and must be sponsored by the public. Wreaths are $15 each, and if sponsoring through a specific group, for every two wreaths sponsored, a third is donated for free, because of the sponsoring organization and Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is also a 501c3 organization, so all donations of support are tax deductible. They need help getting the wreaths sponsored and appreciate any and all local assistance.

Wreaths can be donated for the 2018 event by visiting www.FortMitchellWreaths.org and clicking the sponsor button. If someone has a loved one buried at Ft. Mitchell, they also honor grave-specific requests. For more information, send emails to FortMitchellWreaths@Gmail.com, or message their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/FortMitchellWreaths.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and help place the wreaths afterwards.

This ceremony will take place rain or shine. The cemetery is located 553 Alabama Highway 165 in Fort Mitchell.