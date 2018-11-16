ABC to develop comedy based on childhood of Opelika native, comedian Dusty Slay

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The childhood and early life of Opelika native and stand-up comedian Dusty Slay will serve as the inspiration of a new ABC comedy announced earlier this week.

According to a Deadline.com article published Wednesday, the yet-to-be named show will be a collaborative effort among “Slay, Santa Clarita Diet writer/executive producer Chadd Gindin, Levity Live! and ABC Studios.”

Slay, who will serve as one of the show’s screenwriters and co-stars, said it will give viewers a comedic glimpse into his childhood experiences spent growing up in an Alabama trailer park.

“I have a fun and funny family … we have an interesting family tree and we spent a lot of time in a trailer park, but we always had a good time. I have a great family (and) I’m pumped to get to write a show about them,” Slay said. “I mean my comedy now is based on my life. Truth is the funniest.”

2018 has been a breakout year for Slay, who has made late-night television appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” as well as participating in the “Just For Laughs Comedy Festival” in Montreal, Canada.

“It’s still sinking in really. The comedy business has taught me to be a ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ kind of guy … but just to make it to this point is huge for my career,” Slay said. “ I never thought I would end the year with a television deal. But I’ve worked very hard for these opportunities (and) I’m always ready for new experiences.”

Based in Nashville, Slay has released two stand-up albums during his young comedic career that have received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. He was a contestant on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and has made appearances on television shows like “Laughs on Fox” and “TMZ.”

For more information or updates on the show’s release date, visit www.abc.go.com. To sample or purchase merchandise and digital copies of Slay’s stand-up performances, visit www.dustyslay.com.