AACT to present six shows of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present six shows of “To Kill a Mockingbird” Nov. 8-11 and 15-18 at the Jan Dempsey Center in Auburn.

Sponsored by the Alabama 200 Bicentennial Commission, The AACT will bring this story to life based on the book written Alabama native Harper Lee. The novel won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1961 and has been translated into more than 40 languages and has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It has served as the basis for an enormously popular motion picture, and was voted as one of the best novels of the 20th century by librarians across the country.

Jean Louise Finch guides readers through this story by sharing her memories of growing up in Maycomb, Alabama in 1935. Known as “Scout” when she is young girl, she is about to experience dramatic events that will affect the rest of her life.

Scout and her brother, Jem, are being raised by their strong-minded housekeeper, Calpurnia, and their widowed father, Atticus Finch, when the trial of a young black man begins to tear their town apart. Scout begins to realize that just because society portrays something as being true does not mean that it actually is fact.

Although set in 1935, the thought-provoking topics of tolerance and racial injustice resonated with the social upheaval of the 1960s when the book was published, and these topics are still relevant today. This production contains adult topics and offensive language within a historically accurate context. A gunshot effect will be used during the performance.

Shows on Nov. 8,9,10,15,16 and 17 will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 will be the matinee shows, with each starting at 2 p.m.

Nov. 8th is “Pay What You Can” night, with ticket prices serving as a donation in any amount. The AACT will also host a talk-back conversation with the Show Director Richard Trammell Nov. 15 following the performance (included with your ticket purchase).

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 334-332-0881 or visit www.auburnact.org for ticket purchases and more information. Email info@auburnact.org for group-rate information.

The venue is located at 222 E. Drake Ave.