8th annual ‘Ride to Remember’ for James Anderson scheduled for Sept. 23

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Remembering the legacy and service of the late Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Anderson will be the focal point of the 8th annual “Ride to Remember” event in his honor Sept. 23.

Organized by LCSO members Javier Bermudez and Adalberto Rosa, the ride is open to family, friends, colleagues and the general public who want to celebrate the life of a man who gave his life while in the line of duty.

“He was a carpenter, and pretty much a jack of all trades. He was also a jokester and a prankster … he had a great sense of humor,” Rosa recalled. “But more than anything, he was reliable – if you ever needed something, he would try to do what he could for you, no matter what. He was just a great to work and be friends with.”

Anderson was struck and killed during a routine traffic stop on Sept. 24, 2009.

Bermudez organized the first ride in 2010 as a way to pay tribute to his fallen comrade, which has seen a spike in attendance each year.

People with vehicles or motorcycles are welcome to participate in the ride, which begins in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and ends at Opelika’s Garden Hill Cemetery. At the cemetery, Rosa said there will be a ceremony featuring music, brief message and remembrances of Anderson from those in attendance.

The event is free, with no registration or sign-up required.

T-shirts made specifically for the ride can be purchased by calling Leann Bolt at 334-520-0038. Sizes S-XL are $7, XXL for $9,3 XL for $10 and 4XL for $11.

The ride is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST, so participants are asked to arrive early.

For more information or updates, follow the “Annual ‘Ride to Remember’ Deputy James Anderson’s Memorial Ride” event page on Facebook.

The school is located at 1100 Lee Road 298 in Smiths Station.