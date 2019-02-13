Opelika boys beat Calera 82-79 to advance to AHSAA State Regionals

By D. Mark Mitchell

The Opelika boys basketball team (18-8) defeated Calera, 82-79 last night to advance to the AHSAA Regionals in Montgomery.

The Bulldogs led most of the game but found themselves behind 75-63 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Opelika Coach John Wadsworth calmed his team down and explained the game was not over. The coaching veteran was right, as Opelika rallied to tie the game with :33 seconds left.

Taye Fields and Jared Willis made sure the Bulldogs would win.

Willis nailed a 3-pointer to give Opelika the win. Opelika scored two points with no time on the clock after Calera fouled.

The game was a fitting end to the Sports Arena. Built in 2000 to house the basketball programs, it became evident over time that it was not a great place to play or watch basketball.

OHS’s Mainstreet Gym will be renovated prior to next basketball season and will be the new home of OHS basketball. Both teams ended their tenure in the arena with victories.

The Lady Bulldogs will play at 9 a.m. Friday and the boys at 10:30 a.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Colisuem.

