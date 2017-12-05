OTC to ring in the new year with music, murder, karaoke

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

How far will someone go to prove that they are the best? That will be the question posed to audiences during the Opelika Theatre Company’s Murder Mystery Dinner and fundraiser, ‘Killer Karaoke’, Dec. 30-31.

Written by Nicole Dickson, the play is set during the final round of a karaoke contest, with a cast of 12 diverse contestants belting Broadway classics and 1980s rock ballads.

Battling for a karaoke title and $10,000 cash prize, each contestant will rely on whatever tactic necessary to win, even if it means sabotage or murdering their competition.

This production will be the first for the Opelika Theatre Company Mystery Players, a newly formed part of OTC. The new team will be using a different format for this murder mystery production designed for audience participation and enjoyment.

OTC Executive Artist Director Marty Moore said that both shows will feature an evening full of laughter, entertainment, mystery, fun and games.

Proceeds from the event will be used to fund main-frame productions for the troupe, which tackled classics like Emma and Steel Magnolias earlier this year. Moore said the rest of the monies will go toward the purchase of their own sound equipment.

Niffer’s On the Tracks in downtown Opelika will host the Dec. 30 show, and Irish Bred Pub on Dec. 31. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m.

Following the Dec. 31 show, attendees have the option to stay and ring in 2018 at a special’s New Year’s party hosted by Irish Bred Pub.

For more information or to make reservations, call (334) 663-2593, (334) 663-4480, visit www.opelikatheatrecompany.com or like and follow the group’s Facebook page.