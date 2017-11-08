Public Notice

The City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Planning Commission Chambers At the Public Works Facility to Discuss the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) activity and progress.

For the end of the year Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) For program year 2016: October 1, 2016 Through September 30, 2017. Discussion about the program and how it benefited Low-moderate income families in the City of Opelika will be heard and discussed; public participation and comments are invited. A copy of the CAPER will be available for Public review and comment beginning November 30, 2017 at Public Works, City Hall (Mayor’s office) and the Cooper Memorial Library. Copies of the CAPER may be obtained at the public hearing or by Contacting the Planning Department. Comments Will be accepted for a minimum of fifteen (15) days With the comment period ending on December 15, 2017.

Comments may be sent to:

Community Development

CAPER Citizen Comment

700 Fox Trail

Opelika, AL 36801 Or

lthrift@opelika.net

If special accommodations are needed To participate at the hearing by persons With disabilities, please contact Lisa McLeod, The City’s ADA Coordinator at 705-5132 at Least forty-eight hours (48hr) in advance.

Legal run 11/8/17