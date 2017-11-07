Opelika High School Theatre Society headed to Trumbauer statewide festival

By Cliff McCollum

For the Observer

Curtains up and light the lights! The Opelika High Theatre Society will be sending more than 30 students to the State Walter Trumbauer Secondary Theatre Festival this year after a strong turnout at this year’s district competition.

The OHTS excelled across the board in all categories, including acting, singing and technical theatre categories.

The OHTS’ one act show, The Civil War, was named Best in Show for the district, with the show also winning Best Technical, Best Set and Best Costumes awards.

Matthew Johnson was named Best Actor overall and The Civil War cast members Wesley Herring, Kate Scullen, Daniel Gay and Aquerrah Cannon were named to the district’s All-Star Cast.

OHTS Director Revel Gholston said he was very pleased with the results from this year’s district competition.

“Every year, we’ve continued to build our program and get better and better,” Gholston said. “Our kids have worked hard to put their performances together this year, and the results we got in district show that.”

Gholston said the state-bound one act show and individual competitors will continue to work on their performances in order to get ready for the state competition.

“We’re going to continue to find ways to improve, to make sure we’re getting as close to perfect as we can get here,” Gholston said. “We aren’t just going to sit back and coast.”

The state festival will be held Dec. 1 and 2 at the University of North Alabama.