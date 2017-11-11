OPD searching for missing 15-year-old with autism

UPDATE: According to OPD Capt. Bobby Kilgore, Justin Mims has been found.

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

The Opelika Police Department is asking people in the community to join its search for missing 15-year-old Justin Mims. Mims, who has autism, was last seen in the Oak Haven Mobile Home Park off Marvyn Parkway close to Southview Primary School last night around 10 p.m., according to Capt. Shane Healey.

According to Healey, the teenager was wearing jeans and tennis shoes but no shirt. Lee County agencies including the police department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency are involved in now 17-hour search.

Those with information about Mims’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.