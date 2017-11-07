Obituaries: Essie Hugley

Essie Hugley

Funeral service for Essie Hugley, 78, of Opelika, AL, was at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Little Zion A.M.E. Zion Church, 188 Lee Road 695, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Thomas Betts, Sr., Pastor, Bishop Kenneth Carter, Eulogist.

Mrs. Hugley, who passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 6, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing was Friday, November 3, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Hugley lay in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include: four sons, Aaron (Sherry) Dawson of Lithonia, GA, Larry Charles (Kitzi) Dawson, Donald (Jennifer) Dawson and Tony Marvin (Stephine) Dawson all of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Sarah Foreman, Arnette (Leon) Tyner, Jeanette (Bruce) Surratt all of Opelika, AL and Annie L. Adkins of Salem, AL; four brothers, Joe Lewis Thomas, James Edward Thomas of Opelika, AL, Mitchell (Cassie) Thomas and Terry Thomas of Salem, AL; daughter-in-law, Annette Dawson of Opelika, AL; four sisters-in-law, Mary Randy Thomas of Salem, AL, Pollie Bennett of Valdosta, GA, Ester Mae Hugley of Atlanta, GA and Cora Thomas of Opelika, AL; nineteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; four special friends, Mrs. Marion Mann, Janice Burke, Jimmy Sanders and Gloria Bledsoe; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.