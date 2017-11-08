NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EDGAR A. BROWN, deceased.

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CASE NO.: 2017-B-157

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of EDGAR A. BROWN, deceased having been granted to James Aaron Bush on the 30th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James Aaron Bush

Legal run 11/8/17, 11/15/17 & 11/22/17