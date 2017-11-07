Letter to the Editor: Who to choose for Senate

Dear Editor,

Surely most of us would agree the level of disagreement in our federal government should be reduced and the level of constructive action should be increased. We can help by electing more dedicated and proven public officials to serve us in the U.S. Congress – persons who will strive for justice, freedom, equality, and opportunity for all citizens. Those who will work cooperatively to provide, among other things, good paying jobs, quality education, affordable healthcare, livable wage, voting rights, equal pay for equal work, a healthy environment.

On Dec. 12, we can support these ideals by electing Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate. Vote for positive, effective leadership. Elect Doug Jones on Dec. 12. You will be pleased with the results.

David Newton