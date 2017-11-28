Lee County Literacy Coalition announces move

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

The Lee County Literacy Coalition will soon move offices and expand the services it offers to the community.

Administrative Director Stacie Money said the move will commence early next month and the coalition will join similar organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lee County and The Care Network at the Oak Park Cottages owned by the East Alabama Medical Center.

“We will have a little more space than we currently have. All we have now is office space in the United Way building, which has been great, but we don’t have any space to host workshops and tutoring,” Money said. “We have a lot of partners in the community that donate space for our tutors, our trainings, and workshops, and we’re going to continue with those because it’s great to be able to offer the different locations and maintain those relationships with our partners. This will give us more opportunities to offer space and expand services.”

Money said the expansion is something that the coalition has wanted to do for some time and attempted to do in the past.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time … we are very grateful to EAMC for wanting to do this, for having the space and feeling like we are a good fit for their community,” Money said. “With all the new workshops and things we’ve been able to start in the last few months, this just gives us more opportunities to grow and reach out to more people. It’s just a really fit for what we are trying to do. It’s going to be a great move and it’s going to be a growth move … it’s a step in the right direction.”

Not only is the coalition moving and expanding its physical space, Money said she is excited about the new programs that are being offered.

The TAG (Tutoring, ASVAB and GED) program is specialized help with test-taking skills while prepping for exams including the military’s ASVAB exam and the GED. “It’s for those who need a little extra help, if they’re struggling as far as getting a particular score that they need, our tutors are coming in and helping them in a small group setting,” Money said. “We have a lot of young adults who are trying to get into the military that are using that program right now.”

These programs are offered every Wednesday from 4:30-8 p.m at the EAMC Education Center.

Also new is a financial literacy program offered in two-session workshops Dec. 4-5 from 10 a.m.-noon and Dec. 11-12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the EAMC Education Center.

The workshops cover basic financial information, such as how to track spending, how to budget, managing a checking account and using credit.

“It’s just some great, basic financial information for everybody,” Money said. “Even if you feel like you’re pretty good with your finances, I feel like everybody learns something. A great way to kick off the new year.”

Both programs are free and open to the public.

To register, please call 705-0001 or email tina@leecountyliteracy.org.