Council recognizes ‘Fireman of the Year’

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

The Opelika City Council conducted regular business at its meeting last Tuesday night. Mayor Gary Fuller recognized both Capt. Ashley Harmon and Johnathan Wilkerson for being named the Firefighter of the Year and the Police Officer of the Quarter, respectively. Visit www.opelikaobserver.com to read a feature article on Harmon. Fuller read that Wilkerson, who has worked for the police department since April 2008, was chosen for the honor because of his dedication to two incidents in August of this year where he responded to an apartment fire and then a robbery at WalMart on Pepperell Parkway.

The council also passed a resolution entering into an agreement with the Scott Land Company for the construction of a temporary 28-foot-wide paved public entrance road, deceleration lane, temporary cul-de-sac, curb, gutter and enclosed drainage system at the new Caterpillar dealership on the 400 block of Columbus Parkway. According to the resolution, the city’s contribution to the project will not exceed $100,000.

In other business the council also:

– approved a request by Joe’s Grocery for an off-premise beer and wine license.

– awarded a bid to LED Lighting Wholesale for flood lights and mounting adapters for Opelika Power Services.

– approved resolutions for demolitions for three properties located at 1003 Alton Court, 105 Taylor Ave. and 114 North 19th St.

– approved an appropriation contract with Christian Care Ministries and a special appropriation for the J.W. Darden Foundation.

– approved resolutions assessing weed liens against properties located at 1441 and 1451 Gateway Drive.