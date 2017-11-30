AHSAA announces 2018-2020 reclassifications

By D. Mark Mitchell and Morgan Bryce

Big changes are in store for the 2018-19 season for Opelika and the rest of its Class 6A, Region 3 opponents.

The AHSAA announced its biennial reclassification of member schools for 2018-2020 this morning at the group’s Central Board meeting.

Joining Benjamin Russell, Opelika, Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka in the region are Calera and Selma, who were previously 5A schools.

Chelsea, Pelham and Helena remain in 6A, but have been switched to Region 5, which also includes Carver-Birmingham, Homewood, Jackson-Olin and Minor.

Chilton County has been relegated to class 5A’s Region 3, along with Bibb County, Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Jemison, Marbury and Shelby County.

With the changes, Opelika Coach Caleb Ross and other Region 3 teams will have the task of scheduling five non-region games, as opposed to four in recent years.

Non-football sports including basketball, soccer, baseball, softball and volleyball will have a three-team area: Russell County and Benjamin Russell.

Tennis, track, golf and wrestling have numerous teams in their sectional.

For more information or to see a full list of the realignments, visit www.ahsaa.com.