14th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held yesterday

By Michelle Key

Editor

“Our prayers are with our neighbors in Sutherland, Texas,” were the opening words of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller at the 14th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held at First Baptist Church of Opelika yesterday. The annual gathering serves as a time for city leaders and community members to come together to offer prayers of thanksgiving and for peace and comfort for those affected by the horrific acts that have occurred across the United States in recent weeks. The event also lifts up the community as a whole and encourages people to seek to do good to one another. Rev. Robin Wilson, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, reminded the audience that in spite of the evil that resides within our world, that the goodness that resides within a faith based community can be used to overcome evil.