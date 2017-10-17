SYNOPSIS OF

ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Development Plan for Towne Lakes Subdivision PUD. The applicant, Broadview Properties, has heretofore submitted to the City Council a proposed amended Development Plan for the approximately 19.1 undeveloped acres of Towne Lakes Subdivision PUD. The proposed amended Development Plan provides for replacing the patio homes and apartments with 128 single-family homes and removing the walking/jogging trail as shown on the 2000 Master Plan. The proposed amendment from patio homes and apartments to single-family homes decreases the density from 5.86 dwelling units per acre to 2.38 dwelling units per acre. Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on October 11, 2017 in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Section 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

