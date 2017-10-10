Restaurant review: Jahvon’s

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

No, I wasn’t accompanied by an angelic choir while I ate lunch at Jahvon’s Thursday, but my taste buds definitely thought they were experiencing ‘a little taste of heaven’.

Located in the Pepperell Corners shopping center, Jahvon’s – A Little Taste of Heaven, is a buffet-style, meat-and-three restaurant that opened in May.

The menu is deep and full of Southern-cuisine standards like fried and baked chicken, barbecued ribs, pork chops and catfish. Tempting side options include macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, corn, rice with gravy and more. Banana pudding, peach cobbler and pound cake are a few of the items they have to make a meal end on a sweet note.

For my meal, I chose white-meat fried chicken (breast and wing), double portion of macaroni and cheese and a cup of rice and gravy.

The chicken crust was crisp, and meat tender and juicy. The macaroni and cheese tasted like something my sweet mama or grandmothers would make, and the rice and gravy was foot-stomping good.

All told, my meal with water cost $8.17 – affordable for such a large meal. The atmosphere is laid back and relaxed, and you don’t have to pay until you’ve had your fill of both food and conversation.

I would rate my experience at Jahvon’s a 4 out of 5 stars. The customer service was good, and there was no wait time for the food. I will definitely be back.

Jahvon’s is located at 2356 Pepperell Parkway, and is open 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays.