Red Clay Brewery to host inaugural ‘Red Oaktoberfest’ Oct. 20

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Red Clay Brewery will host its inaugural ‘Red Oaktoberfest’ event Oct. 20 from 4-11 p.m.

Modeled after Germany’s Oktoberfest festival, the free, family-friendly event will correlate with Opelika Main Street’s On the Tracks that night.

John Corbin, brewery co-owner, said they will distribute bratwursts and soft pretzels outside, and offer samples inside of their Mackenzie’s Scottish Ale and specialty fall brew ‘Red Oaktober’.

“It’s (Red Oaktober) traditional in a sense that it is a lager, it’s going to be a little more of a lighter version, but we add some chocolate malt to it to darken it up a little bit, to give it a red-colored hue. We’ve brewed it for two years now, during this time of year,” Corbin said. “This is probably the best batch that we’ve made and it’s really, really good.”

For more information, visit www.redclaybrewingcompany.com or call (334) 737-5409. The brewery is located at 704 N Railroad Ave.