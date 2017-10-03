OTC to hold Masquerade Ball Oct. 28

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Theatre Company’s inaugural ‘Masquerade Ball’ will be Oct. 28 at the Bottling Plant Event Center, starting at 6 p.m.

Emceed by Opelika native and 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan, the event will feature a night filled with dancing, food, entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will not only benefit the OTC, but will go to the Expressions of a Braveheart fine-arts program held at the for people with special needs and a general repair fund for the Southside Center for the Arts building.

Coming off a recent three-show performance of Emma! A Pop Musical, OTC Artistic Director Marty Moore said her organization is making waves in Opelika, and she hopes to find a permanent home for it in the near future.

“We had over 300 people coming to see Emma. Opelika needs our community theatre. That (crowd) would have generated a lot of revenue for the restaurants, shops and city,” Moore said. “With our own building, we could offer classes various aspects of theatre, especially for children wanting to explore the arts.”

Tickets for the event are $60 for individuals, which include dinner, entertainment and silent auction access. The business package costs $650, which provides tickets for 10 people, name recognition, photo opportunities with Hagan and more.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.squareup.com/store/OpelikaTheatreCo/item/masquerade-ball. The Bottling Plant Event Center is located at 614 N Railroad Ave.