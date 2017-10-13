Opelika Sportsplex to host annual health fair Oct. 30

The sixth-annual Senior Resource and Health fair will be held Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center.

Sponsored by the Lee-Russell Council of Governments, the Robert and Marjorie Goodson Foundation, the Opelika City Council and the Opelika Observer, the annual event offers people 55 years and older free health and vision screenings, as well as information and resources for caregivers. The event is free and open to the public.

Valeri White, Opelika Parks and Recreation’s senior adult coordinator, said 300 seniors are expected to attend this year’s event.

This will be the first year the event will feature speakers. Topics include caregiver self care and legal issues, among others.

Caregivers who wish to attend can register before Oct. 16 and the LRCOG Area Agency on Aging will provide free respite care. To register, call 528-9215.

White said the annual health fair provides information and resources to the community that are both valuable and informative. “I think people just knowing how many resources are out there and available to help and support them as they age is super important … We have a lot of pre-screenings … it’s always nice to offer something that could potentially save someone’s life or be life changing for them.”

The Sportsplex is located at 1001 Andrews Road.