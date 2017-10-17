NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCRETIA BARNES SANDERS, Deceased
PROBATE COURT
LEE COUNTY
CASE NO.: 2017-B-126
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LUCRETIA BARNES SANDERS, deceased, having been granted to William Lee Sanders III, on hte 10th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
William Lee Sanders, III
Bill English, Probate Judge
Legal run 10/18/17, 10/25/17 & 11/1/17