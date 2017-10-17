NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUCRETIA BARNES SANDERS, Deceased

PROBATE COURT

LEE COUNTY

CASE NO.: 2017-B-126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LUCRETIA BARNES SANDERS, deceased, having been granted to William Lee Sanders III, on hte 10th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

William Lee Sanders, III

Bill English, Probate Judge

Legal run 10/18/17, 10/25/17 & 11/1/17