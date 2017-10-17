NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO: 2017-B-234

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of LESLIE LAMAR YARBROUGH, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by RUTH H. YARBROUGH on October 11, 2017, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Bill English, Probate Judge

Legal run 10/18/17