IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY
STATE OF ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JANE P. SECKINGER, DECEASED. NOTICE OF
APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED
BY PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of September, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.
/s/ Michael E. Seckinger, Sr. Michael E. Seckinger, Sr.
W. Donald Morgan, Jr., Esq.
DON MORGAN, P.C.
Post Office Box 2056
Columbus, GA 31902-2056
Legal run 10/4/17, 10/11/17 & 10/18/17
