IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JANE P. SECKINGER, DECEASED. NOTICE OF

APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED

BY PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of September, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

/s/ Michael E. Seckinger, Sr. Michael E. Seckinger, Sr.

W. Donald Morgan, Jr., Esq.

DON MORGAN, P.C.

Post Office Box 2056

Columbus, GA 31902-2056

Legal run 10/4/17, 10/11/17 & 10/18/17