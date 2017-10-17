STATE OF ALABAMA CASE NO:2017-B-233

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF MICHAEL T. FRANDSEN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Michael T. Frandsen, deceased, having been granted to Angela Jana Rainey, this 11th day of October 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Angela Jana Rainey, Personal Representative

Legal run 10/18/17, 10/25/17 & 11/1/17