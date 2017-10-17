STATE OF ALABAMA CASE NO:2017-B-233
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF MICHAEL T. FRANDSEN, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Michael T. Frandsen, deceased, having been granted to Angela Jana Rainey, this 11th day of October 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Angela Jana Rainey, Personal Representative
Legal run 10/18/17, 10/25/17 & 11/1/17
