Opelika Observer

Lee County, Alabama

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Steven L. Russell to ServisFirst Bank on the 16th day of March, 2017, said Mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, on the 14th day of April, 2017, in Book 4296, Page 456. The undersigned, ServisFirst Bank (“Mortgagee”), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash on the front steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Lee County Alabama, located at 215 S 9th St., Opelika, Alabama, on the 8th day of November, 2017, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to wit:

Unit 20 of College Square, a condominium, according to that certain declaration dated October 16, 1989, recorded in Condominium Book 3-A, at Page 36 et seq., and according to the plat, plans and specifications recorded in Condominium Book 2, at Page 48, et seq., in the Probate Office of Lee County, Alabama.

Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is.” Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said real estate Mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

ServisFirst Bank,

Mortgagee

By: JAMES G.

HENDERSON

Attorney for Mortgagee:

James G. Henderson

Pritchard, McCall & Jones, L.L.C.

1210 Financial Center

505 North 20th Street

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-2605

Telephone: (205) 328-9190

Advertise: October 4, 11 and 18, 2017

Foreclosure Sale Date: November 8, 2017

Legal run 10/4/17, 10/11/17 & 10/18/17