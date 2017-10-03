Mayor’s Monthly Message

By Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller

SAFETY AND FUN CAN GO HAND IN HAND

October is such a fun time of year. The leaves start turning, we partake in Friday Night football, we celebrate with friends at Fall Festivals and then, of course, there’s Halloween. Along with all the fun comes a need for safety, especially while trick-or-treating from home-to-home. Here are some safety tips for you and your children to use as you head out for a spooktacular night of fun with your family.

SAFETY TIPS

Cross the street at traffic signals or corners.

Leave your electronic devices alone. Pay attention to what’s around you at all times.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

If your children are under 12, you should tag along. Don’t let them go out without adult supervision on a busy night like Halloween.

Have your children carry a glow stick or flashlights so they can be seen by drivers. If you are out driving, slow down. Children do get excited on a night like Halloween and are not always predictable.

Now, that you have a few tips to follow, I want to share some of the great events our city and our Parks & Recreation Department are offering this year.

Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival

Tuesday, October 24 – 5:30-8:30 p.m.

For children 12 and younger at the Opelika SportsPlex

Admission is free. Tickets are 25 cents each, and to do every activity one time it would cost around $12. An all-access wristband costs $10, and it allows children to do every activity as many times as they would like to.

Spooky Drop-In at Covington Recreation Center

Thursday, October 26

For children 3rd-5th grade

Dinner, games, dancing and a spooky haunted house

This event is $5 per.

Great Pumpkin Splash

Friday, October 27 – 6-8 p.m.

Opelika SportsPlex

For children ages 6-12

The pool will turn into a floating pumpkin patch and kids can pick their pumpkin and decorate it with a Fall theme. This event is $4 per person and pre-registration is required by October 24.

Free Outdoor Movie (Hocus Pocus)

Opelika SportsPlex

Saturday, October 28 – 6 p.m.

For adults and children of all ages

Participants can enjoy free popcorn and a special appearance by the Sanderson Sisters.

Tour de Fright

Monday, October 30 – 6-8 p.m.

For bicyclers of all ages

Event is free for children of all ages

Bring your bike and take a ride on the walking trail behind the SportsPlex. Spooky static scenes lit by flickering tiki torches will line the walking trail, creating an eerie but safe biking experience. Bikes, trikes, scooters and strollers are all welcome.

Trick-or-Treat Night in Opelika

Tuesday, October 31 – 6-8 p.m.

Have fun! We ask that trick-or-treaters be respectful on this night. If someone’s porch light is not on, do not knock on the door.

As you can see, there is plenty to do this month. We invite you to be a part of the festivities. Be safe and watch for ghosts and goblins! Happy October.